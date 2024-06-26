DSR enhanced security and "formal verification" course

Note: First parts of this course are an overview of security related problems. Later we refine, are "zooming into" the details.

The Chrome Browser nightmare

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvekey.cgi?keyword=use+after+free

Let's discuss the impact on Desktop Computers:

What problems do firewalls generally do not solve? any idea?

What problems firewalls can solve? other ideas?



Firewalls are primitive things. On IP level (see the ISO/OSI model) they prevent that you can initiate a connection from outside the intranet. They're doing it over keeping record, track over the SYN/ACK-ACK handshake. Most of them do not filter contents since they are unable to intercept HTTPS traffic. And even if they are, they only recognize the most relevant "hot" virus/trojan signatures from the publically maintained OWASP archive. Individual, "hand written" attacks they generally can't recognize. Sometimes even old viruses pass again and even newer, recent ones with old encodings, such as UUCP in Mail attachments, are overseen.

The secret source that made Amazon #1 in the world - The "Stuffer Concept"

Not only kernel malloc()'s are costy in terms of clock cycles. There comes an inherent security risk of all kinds of stack/heap overflows, "use after free" (see above), "code injection" and other exploiting methods with it. Google and Amazon AWS therefore were working on their own collection of user space allocators, "garbage collectors", e.g. in Google's "gVisor" wrapper / secure container solution, see: https://gvisor.dev/

The perhaps most sophisticated, "secure" memory system is:

"The stuffer concept": https://youtube.com/watch?v=yY0A3Zmeiv0&t=38m30s

It is used in Amazon's TLS library, which is the most exposed library at all, since you typically connect to potentially hostile servers or clients in the early pre-authentication phase, before the encrypted and authenticated HTTPS transfer starts. Also see the problematic DHKE with its possible "MITM attack" for e.g. TLS 1.2 which is the most used algorithm as of today.

Here the short introduction into their ideas: https://github.com/aws/s2n-tls

The final Stuffer Code: https://github.com/aws/s2n-tls/tree/main/stuffer

Is Rust a safe language?

https://www.google.com/search?q=rust+%22-release%22+turn+off+bounds+check

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvekey.cgi?keyword=rust

https://readyset.io/blog/bounds-checks

https://foundation.rust-lang.org/news/unsafe-rust-in-the-wild-notes-on-the-current-state-of-unsafe-rust/

"How much rust code is actually safe?" https://youtube.com/watch?v=z_RekEdKcfk

"Bugs found by Miri": https://github.com/rust-lang/miri

While GCC compiler backend has quite matured and is reaching almost perfection with its GCC 14 "Static Analyzer" - which by the way - is for the C language (not C++ or other languages) only, LLVM seems to be a pure mess:

When it comes to code churn, LLVM in 2021 saw 12.5 mllion lines of code added and 8.3 million lines removed... https://www.phoronix.com/news/LLVM-Record-Growth-2021 - WTF!

Compare that to that incredibly small Plan9 C compiler code base, recently ported to RISC-V: https://youtube.com/watch?v=LHJqdXGb0uc

The following is a table of the source size of the Plan9 C compiler.

⎗ ✓ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 lines module 509 machine - independent headers 1070 machine - independent YACC source 6090 machine - independent C source 545 machine - dependent headers 6532 machine - dependent C source 298 loader headers 5215 loader C source

How can such a giant LLVM code base ever be "formally verified" like in http://CompCert.org ?

The F* formally verified language that transpiles to OCaml and C

https://fstar-lang.org/ (Note that here again french INRIA is involved!!!)

https://web.archive.org/web/20210104190243/https://www.fstar-lang.org/tutorial/

The GCC 14 static analyzer

https://developers.redhat.com/articles/2024/04/03/improvements-static-analysis-gcc-14-compiler#solving_the_halting_problem_

BOLT - The binary code optimizer

https://research.facebook.com/publications/bolt-a-practical-binary-optimizer-for-data-centers-and-beyond/

The Google Closure Compiler for JavaScript

The smalltest bricks you can split your source code into are "Closures". After the extensive flow analysis you can recompose your code and not it will be smaller, but also much faster. VSC wouldn't run at all without that optimization:

https://github.com/google/closure-compiler

Closures e.g. allow to define a local variable or - especially in functional languages - even a new function inside a called function. That variable then is remembered when you come back. Closures are "reentrant". Webservers can recognize you over the Unique UUID burnt into your browser even when coockies are deactivated or deleted.

TCC - the alternative to the big players:

Also see TCC and it predecessor, the OTCC - see: https://bellard.org/tcc/ and https://bellard.org/otcc/

Looking into TCC code generation: https://briancallahan.net/blog/20220406.html

CompCert - the formally verified C compiler

How they're doing it, basically? When the generated binary code can be back translated to C, and both are identical, then it's "verified". VC++, LLVM, Emscripten are known to insert nasty things, same as Microsoft VSC is revealing to it's "master" what you are working on.

https://compcert.org/compcert-C.html

What are in-memory file descriptors - memfds?

How a attack works: https://magisterquis.github.io/2018/03/31/in-memory-only-elf-execution.html

The recorded live attack: https://asciinema.org/a/173715

Background to prevent those attacks: https://lwn.net/Articles/851813/

Seccomp, eBPF, and the Importance of Kernel System Call Filtering

https://dzone.com/articles/seccomp-ebpf-and-the-importance-of-kernel-system-c

Syd the perhaps most sophisticated sandbox for Linux

Syd is a user space wrapper, that not only logs, prevents, mitigates, intercepts, catches (also emprisons) live attacks, it is also actively testing against those attacks, it pretends to protect you from!

Syd's predecessor, the $ chroot command and chroot() function:

The bash command: https://man7.org/linux/man-pages/man1/chroot.1.html

The C function: https://www.man7.org/linux/man-pages/man2/chroot.2.html

Howto use it: http://www.unixwiz.net/techtips/mirror/chroot-break.html

Alternatives:

Justine Tunney's port from OpenBSD: https://justine.lol/pledge/

SECCOMPnurse: https://www.chdir.org/~nico/seccomp-nurse/

Syd's test suite: Here is the ultra extensive list of nasty Linux tricks, Syd is actively testing against:

https://gitlab.exherbo.org/sydbox/sydbox/-/blob/main/src/t/do.rs

Refuting his own claims or hypothesis, see: https://bertie.ccsu.edu/naturesci/PhilSci/Popper.html

Here you can follow Syd testing live: https://builds.sr.ht/~alip/syd

Pandora starts a learning mode for automatically writing down Syd's final config file: https://crates.io/crates/pandora_box

Syd here behaves like a Unikernel, Exokernel or a Rump Kernel: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unikernel

Reminder: Hyrum's law: https://www.hyrumslaw.com/

Syd not only prevents the binary from using certain Linux Kernel Calls (the typical SECCOMP filter), but also replaces some insecure calls or parameters by its own versions to mitigate more complex attacks. Syd has 'counter intelligence" built-in!

Description of Syd: https://gitlab.exherbo.org/sydbox/sydbox/-/tree/main

Note: Syd also is verifying checksums of the binary itself, its dynamic libraries loaded and even the environment variables (mitigating the famous LD_PRELOAD "Linker Hijacking" tricks) are checked before it is starting it up:

https://man.exherbolinux.org/syd.5.html#SYNTAX

https://gitlab.exherbo.org/-/snippets/2608

Also see: https://www.google.com/search?q=LD_PRELOAD+tricks

Syd also is far ahead of well known PaX stack protection:

https://man.exherbolinux.org/syd-mdwe.1.html#COMPARISON_TO_PaX

Syd strictly resticts access to e.g. /proc/self/mem* so can mitigate a couple of attacks, e.g. the famous "Dirty Cow" exploit:

https://raw.githubusercontent.com/caldonovan/Dirty-COW-Exploit/master/dirtyc0w.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384344#c16

Syd is far more than just a fully comprehensive security solution. It's his own kind of highly secure execution environment!

The complete overview of what Syd can protect you against:

https://man.exherbolinux.org/syd.7.html#Enhanced_Security_for_Memory_File_Descriptors

Syd protects from: https://man.exherbolinux.org/syd.7.html#Sharing_Pid_namespace_with_signal_protections

https://www.man7.org/linux/man-pages/man7/signal.7.html

https://www.google.com/search?q=setreuid+linux+attack&oq=setreuid+linux+attack

https://unix.stackexchange.com/questions/703354/is-appropriate-to-use-setuid-over-setresuid-setreuid-seteuid

https://www.secureideas.com/blog/privilege-escalation-via-file-descriptors-in-privileged-binaries

https://book.hacktricks.xyz/linux-hardening/privilege-escalation/euid-ruid-suid

https://tripoloski1337.github.io/ctf/2020/01/26/return-to-libc-attack.html

Firefox in a highly secure Syd environment: https://gitlab.exherbo.org/-/snippets/2608

What does Syd not protect against?

Fundamental logical flaws in the Linux Kernel, e.g: https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2024-36928

The "Capture The Flag" challenge: https://www.reddit.com/r/securityCTF/comments/17r1wns/sydbx_capture_the_flag/

Have fun!

